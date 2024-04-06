Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 735.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

