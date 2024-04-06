Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.