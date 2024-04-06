Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Trading Down 0.3 %
ERJ stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.
Embraer Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
