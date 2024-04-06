Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.19 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

