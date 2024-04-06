B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $547.50

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.50 ($6.87) and traded as low as GBX 505.60 ($6.35). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 521.40 ($6.55), with a volume of 2,321,495 shares changing hands.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 527.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.50.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About B&M European Value Retail

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,575.95). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

