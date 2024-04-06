Britvic (LON:BVIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $801.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 801 ($10.06) and last traded at GBX 801.98 ($10.07), with a volume of 3302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806 ($10.12).

Britvic Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 853.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 848.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.12), for a total value of £362,568.92 ($455,145.52). Insiders have bought 52 shares of company stock worth $44,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Recommended Stories

