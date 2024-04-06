Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.63

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.63 and traded as low as C$27.83. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$27.95, with a volume of 258,770 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
