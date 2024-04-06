BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.70. BTCS shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 76,516 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58.
BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
