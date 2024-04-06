BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.70. BTCS shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 76,516 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 173,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

