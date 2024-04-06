Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.32

Shares of Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $13.20. Burnham shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 1,586 shares trading hands.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.58 million during the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Burnham Announces Dividend

Burnham Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Burnham’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.