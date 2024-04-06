Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.34

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $8.75. Capcom shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 9,627 shares.

Capcom Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

