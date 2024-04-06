Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

