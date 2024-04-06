Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.40

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.40 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 92.20 ($1.16). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.17), with a volume of 752,026 shares traded.

Card Factory Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £322.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.40.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

