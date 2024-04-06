Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Cerus worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 789.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,497,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,062 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,408,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 221,859 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 593,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,020 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,928,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $128,368.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $128,368.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,477.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $42,349.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,516 shares of company stock worth $372,912. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

