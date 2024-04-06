Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $397.67.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $267.49 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $264.92 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

