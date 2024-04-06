Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.12.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

