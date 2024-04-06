Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $9.90. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

