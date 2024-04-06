Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.58. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 31,904 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 235,137 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

