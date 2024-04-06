ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.97 and traded as low as $18.54. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 91,731 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

