Connor Kevin J. O Sells 6,410 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $507,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,494,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,349,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PCOR opened at $77.89 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
