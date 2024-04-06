Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $294.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $296.00 to $294.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ stock opened at $265.63 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $221.01 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

