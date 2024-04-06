Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.93

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.93 and traded as low as $15.69. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 71,637 shares changing hands.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 202.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.