Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.70

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.66. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
Corning Natural Gas Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.
About Corning Natural Gas
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corning Natural Gas
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.