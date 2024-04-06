CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CRWD stock opened at $315.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.41, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

