Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20,100 shares.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of C$7.53 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.