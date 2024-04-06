CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $257.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.96 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

