Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.00

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $10.30. Daktronics shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 471,459 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DAKT. TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Daktronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Daktronics by 1,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

