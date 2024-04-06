Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.10). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.08), with a volume of 381 shares.
Dalradian Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.25.
About Dalradian Resources
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
