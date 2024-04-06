Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after acquiring an additional 505,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,001,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of DDOG opened at $124.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,699,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,146.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,390 shares of company stock valued at $93,147,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

