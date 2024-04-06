DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 10,166 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $127.34 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $118.51.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

