DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NOC opened at $454.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.14 and a 200-day moving average of $462.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.