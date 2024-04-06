DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE NOC opened at $454.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.14 and a 200-day moving average of $462.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.
Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman
In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
