DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 88,596 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,596 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.12% of DHT worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 3,696.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

DHT stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.95.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. DHT’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

