DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 20,020 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 413,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $758.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

