DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 83,711 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 668.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,711 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $36,589,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.83 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,523 shares of company stock valued at $776,578 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

