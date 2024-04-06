DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,321 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55,885.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

