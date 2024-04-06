DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

