DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

