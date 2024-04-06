DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

