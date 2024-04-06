DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

