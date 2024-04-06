DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,776 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth about $7,991,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2,140.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BATRK

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.