DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,776 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth about $7,991,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2,140.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
