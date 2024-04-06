DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.