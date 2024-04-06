DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.