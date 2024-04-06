DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 438 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.