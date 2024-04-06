DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 7,974 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

