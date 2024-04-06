DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 404,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

