DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 36.8% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 190,836 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,357 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 216,478 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN opened at $8.29 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

