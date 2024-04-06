DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,047 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

