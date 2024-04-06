DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

