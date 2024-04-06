DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 203 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.96 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.49. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.