DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

