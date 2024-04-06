DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 29,482 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLTFree Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,482 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 96,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 60,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

